Updated January 20th, 2024 at 13:22 IST
Zayn Malik Makes First Public Appearance In Five Years, Says 'Bonjour Runway, I'm Back' At Paris FW
Five years after disappearing from the public eye, Zayn Malik made his return to the limelight in style at Paris Fashion Week.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
The heartthrob musician Zayn Malik made a dazzling return to the limelight at Paris Fashion Week after five years. Stepping into the Kenzo show with a fresh haircut, Malik announced his return by saying, "Bonjour, runway, I'm back!" The pop star has been absent from public appearances for five years and graced Paris Fashion Week.
Zayn Malik’s look at Paris Fashion Week
Chic and stylish in the front row at the Kenzo runway show, the 31-year-old former One Direction member was seen sitting alongside musicians Pharrell Williams and Rita Ora, as well as former CEO of Christian Dior Sidney Toledano. Zayn appeared at the brand's fall/winter 2024-2025 fashion show.
Sporting a navy blue patterned tweed suit, Zayn radiated a bold and edgy aesthetic which is entirely different from his youthful popstar vibes. His sharp white shirt peeked through the unbuttoned layer and highlighted his tattooed neck with a hint of collar. Long, highlighted locks slicked back added glamour to his overall look.
Advertisement
Zayn Malik met with a minor accident at the Paris Fashion Week
Zayn Malik's return to the spotlight marks a significant moment for fans who have eagerly awaited his reappearance since his last public event at the Tom Ford Womenswear Show in February 2018. The singer who is known for collaborations with fashion houses like Versace was last seen on the red carpet at the premiere of Aladdin in Los Angeles in May 2019.
Advertisement
However, Zayn's return was not without a minor incident. In a circulating online video, the singer appeared to have his foot run over by a car going in the wrong direction after the event. Despite this, Malik assured fans of his well-being and taking to Instagram thanked everyone for a great show and for not letting the incident dampen his night.
Advertisement
Zayn Malik's reappearance follows a period of low-profile living after legal issues in 2021 involving a scuffle with his then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid.
Advertisement
Published January 20th, 2024 at 13:22 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
India greenlights Scotch whisky importWeb Stories28 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.