Updated April 9th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

Zeenat Aman Strongly Recommends Live-in Relationship: Society Is Uptight About Living In Sin But...

Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account to share a long post on why she recommends young couples stay in live-in relationships before getting married.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Zeenat Aman
Zeenat Aman | Image:thezeenataman/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Zeenat Aman is known for being candid and bare on Instagram. The veteran actress often takes to her social media account to share her two cents on pressing matters. In the recent past, the actress has shared relationship advice for young couples and has advised them to live together before they decide to get married. 

Zeenat Aman shares her personal advice for young couples 

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman on Tuesday shared relationship advice, saying she strongly recommends live-in together before getting married. Taking to Instagram, the actress known for her work in movies like Yaadon Ki Baaraat and Dostana shared a series of pictures with her furry friend Lily. The snaps show Zeenat wearing a white and green floral shirt, and a white skirt. She is sitting in a garden and playing with her dog.

The post is captioned as: "Two birds, one post! First, by popular demand, here's my madcap Lily having a caper in the garden this afternoon. Lily is a good ole desi dog rescued from the streets of Bombay. She is my darling shadow, and the reason that I am a firm advocate of pet rescue and adoption." She added, "On a different note, one of you asked me about relationship advice in the comments section of my last post. Here's a personal opinion I haven't previously shared - if you're in a relationship, I strongly recommend that you LIVE TOGETHER before getting married.”

Zeenat Aman shares that she advises her sons to try live-in relationship before getting married

Zeenat further revealed that she has given the same advice to her sons-- Azaan and Zahaan. "This is the same advice I've always given my sons, both of whom have had or are in, a live-in relationship. It just seems logical to me that before two people get their families and the government involved in their equation, they first put their relationship to the ultimate test," the post read.

A file photo of Zeenat Aman | Image: Zeenat Aman/Instagram 

"It's easy to be the best version of yourself for a few hours a day. But can you share a bathroom? Weather the storm of a bad mood? Agree on what to eat for dinner every night? Keep the fire alive in the bedroom? Work through the million tiny conflicts that inevitably arise between two people in close proximity? In short - are you actually compatible?" she further said in the post. "I'm aware that Indian society is a little uptight about "living in sin" but then again, society is uptight about so many things! Log kya kahenge?," concluded Zeenat.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Published April 9th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

