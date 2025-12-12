Zubeen Garg Death Case: 3,500-Page Chargesheet Filed; Singer’s Cousin, 6 Others Booked

Zubeen Garg's Death Case: Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted the 3500-page chargesheet in the court today, December 12. In the documents, the officials have pressed charges against Shyamkanu Mahanta (Organiser), Siddhartha Sharma (Manager), Shekhar Goswami (Musician) and Amritprabha Mahanta (Singer) under sections 103 and 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Zubeen Garg's cousin, Sandipan Garg, has been booked under Section 105 BNS.

Shyamkanu, Siddhartha and PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya are charged under section 316 BNS.

Zubeen died under mysterious circumstances in Singapore on September 19, while swimming in the sea, while he was there to attend the Northeast Festival organised under the aegis of the Indian High Commission in Singapore by Shyamkanu Mahanta. Following his death, the Assam government formed an SIT to investigate the reason.

Who was Zubeen Garg?

Born on November 18, 1972, in Tura, Meghalaya, Garg came from an Assamese family and was closely tied to his ancestral village, Tamulichiga in Jhanji, Jorhat. Though his musical journey carried him across India and abroad, he always kept a deep emotional bond with the landscapes, culture, and vibrant spirit of Assam and the wider Northeast. He has crooned numerous hit tracks, including Ya Ali, Beta Apni Maa Se, Dil Tu Hi Bataa, Hori Naam and Dilruba, among others.

In October, his last film Roi Roi Binale was released, which left his fans emotional. In the movie, he plays a blind musician. The film features 11 songs, all composed by him. It follows the life and struggles of a musician. The trailer showed his character lying unconscious on a beach while someone was trying to wake him, a striking coincidence with his real-life passing. The musical drama also stars Joy Kashyap, Achurjya Borpatra, Mousumi Alifa, Yasashree Bhuyan and Kaushik Bharadwaj, among others, in supporting roles.