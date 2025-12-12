Updated 12 December 2025 at 10:11 IST
Zubeen Garg's Death Case: SIT To Submit 3500-Page Chargesheet In Court Today
Following these extensive inquiries, the SIT is now ready to formally present the chargesheet, marking a significant development in Zubeen Garg's death case.
Zubeen Garg's Death Case: Special Investigation Team (SIT) is set to file the chargesheet in connection with the mysterious death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. The team will submit the file containing 3,500 pages in the court today, December 12. According to officials, over 300 individuals have been interrogated as part of the investigation. Following these extensive inquiries, the SIT is now ready to formally present the chargesheet, marking a significant development in the case.
Currently, seven accused, organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddharth Sharma, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, cousin Sandipan Garg (DSP), and PSOS Paresh Baishya & Nandeshwar Bora remain in judicial custody.
This is developing news.
