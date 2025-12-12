PM Narendra Modi Pens Heartfelt Note On 'Thiru' Rajinikanth's 75th Birthday, Honours His 50 Years Of Cinematic Legacy

Rajinikanth is celebrating his 75th birthday today, December 12, and to make it more special, he has received a wish from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his birthday note, PM Modi honoured Thalaivar's 50 years of cinematic legacy. The legendary actor is receiving birthday wishes from across the country.

PM Modi's birthday wish for Rajinikanth

Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration. His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films." He concluded his note by wishing for the actor's long and healthy life.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also shared a birthday note for Rajinikanth on his X handle. He wrote, "Rajinikanth = Charisma that Conquers Age! Eloquence that delights everyone when he ascends the stage! A heart free of deceit and pretense, speaking one thing inwardly and another outwardly! From six to sixty, captivating for half a century--my friend #SuperStar @rajinikanth, heartfelt birthday wishes! May he continue to deliver many more victorious creations upon me, and may his victory flag keep flying with the love and support of the people! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth."

Rajinikanth is one of the legendary actors in India, who has given numerous hit movies and memorable roles in his career spanning five decades. Last month, at the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, the cinema icon received a Lifetime Achievement Award, marking 50 years of his illustrious career in the film industry.

What's next for Rajinikanth?

Age is just a number for Rajinikanth as he continues to work and churn out blockbuster movies. He will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's directorial Jailer 2. In the movie, he will be reprising his titular role as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian IPS. The movie is slated to hit the theatres in 2026 on June 12.