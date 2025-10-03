Zubeen Garg's Manager, Northeast India Festival Organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta 'Poisoned' Singer, Blocked Medical Access In His Final Moments | Eye Witness' Startling Revelation

Singer and actor Zubeen Garg's death probe has taken a new turn. On September 19, Zubeen, 52, allegedly died by drowning near Lazarus Island in Singapore City, where he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival. After his demise, several arrests have been made by the police, including Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma and Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta. His recordist Sekhar Jyoti Goswami and singer Amritprabha Mahanta, who were with Zubeen on the yacht where he was last filmed, are also behind the bars.

Key details related to circumstances under which Zubeen died and what transpired in his final moments have now come to light. As per the remand copy of Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, eye witness Sekhar Jyoti Goswami revealed that a “conspiracy” was formulated to portray the singer's death as accidental. According to Sekhar, Zubeen's manager Siddharth, who stayed with him in Pan Pacific Hotel, Singapore, had displayed suspicious conduct.

4 arrests have been made in Zubeen Garg's death probe so far, including that of Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta | Image: Sourced

What happened on the yacht where Zubeen was last seen?

According to Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, Siddharth Sharma forcibly took control of the yacht from its sailor, causing it to wobble dangerously in mid-sea. This endangered all passengers. He also revealed that Siddharth instructed Tanmoy Phukan, NRI, member of Assam Association, Singapore, not to arrange drinks, claiming that he alone would provide them.

As per Sekhar, when Zubeen was gasping for breath and almost drowning, Siddharth was heard shouting "Jabo de, jabo de" (let him go, let him go). According to Sekhar, Zubeen was an "expert swimmer" and could not have died due to drowning. He alleged Siddharth and Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta had poisoned Zubeen and deliberately chosen a foreign venue, i.e. Singapore, to conceal their conspiracy. Sekhar also told the police that Sddharth also instructed him not to share the yacht videos in which Zubeen was seen for the last time with anyone.

Did Zubeen Garg's manager block medical intervention?

According to Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, when Zubeen Garg was frothing in the mouth and nose, his manager Siddharth Sharma dismissed it as acid reflux. Moreover, he assured others there was nothing to worry about. As per Sekhar's testimony to the police, instead of providing necessary medical facilities, he facilitated the early demise of Zubeen.

On September 19, Zubeen Garg died in Singapore City | Image: X