Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Confirms Release Of Singer's Posthumous Project He Was 'Passionately Working On' Before Death

Zubeen Garg was laid to rest on September 23 in Guwahati with full state honours. Thousands with moist eyes paid their last salute to the singer who mesmerised all with his over 38,000 songs and his philanthropic work. As fans deal with the void that Zubeen has left in his wake, his wife Garima Saikia Garg shared details of the project that the Ya Ali singer was working on before his untimely demise at 52 due to a scuba diving accident in Singapore.

According to Garima, Zubeen was working on a musical love story Roi Roi Binale before he died. He was not only composing songs and background score for it but was also featuring in it in a pivotal role. Garima said that Zubeen had shot his portions in the movie and will play the role of a visually impaired artist in it. However, he could not finish dubbing his voice for the project and the work on the background is also pending. Saikia shared that Zubeen planned to release the movie on October 31 and she will now work to complete the project by then.

Saikia Garg shared, "We were working on a film, which will be his last film. He was very passionate about it so he was planning to release it on October 31. Now, we will have to start working on the film and finish it as he thought. Uss film ke liye abhi kaam karna padega. Ek hi mera khed hai ki uss mein unka dubbing nahi hua. He had acted also in the film and in a very different role. He was very excited about it. It was a pure musical love story. I think people will love it also. But we couldn't dub his voice so it will be a void in the film but other music and everything was done. Background music also he couldn't do it. Post production work is going on. Whatever he planned on doing, all those we will try to do and much more. We will try to finish the movie as soon as possible and release it on October 31 as he intended. I will work on things he wanted to do and also carry forward his legacy with the youngsters."