Heartbreaking Visuals! Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Breaks Down At Singer's Funeral, Pays Emotional Tribute As Assam's Son Is Laid To Rest

Zubeen Garg was laid to rest in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur on September 23. The late singer's funeral procession was attended by thousands of his fans and followers. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the site and paid their final tributes to the Ya Ali fame. Heartbreaking visuals of his emotional wife at the final rites have now surfaced online.

Heartwrenching! Zubeen Garg's wife breaks down as he is laid to rest

Zubeen Garg tied the knot with fashion designer Garima Saikia in 2002. Emotions ran high on Tuesday when her late husband was cremated with full State honours on the outskirts of Guwahati. Photos and videos from the funeral service show Garima being unable to hold back her tears as Zubeen was laid to rest.



Also Read: Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Thousands Flock To Give Final Farewell To Singer

She, along with other members of the family, broke down at the cremation of the singer. In videos from the service, Garima could be seen bowing down to her husband's mortal remains, with her hands joined to pay last respects. Her family members offered support and held her as she grieved the loss of Zubeen.

Assam Chief Minister, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pay tribute to Assam's son