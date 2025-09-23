Updated 23 September 2025 at 13:23 IST
Heartbreaking Visuals! Zubeen Garg's Wife Garima Saikia Breaks Down At Singer's Funeral, Pays Emotional Tribute As Assam's Son Is Laid To Rest
Zubeen Garg received a State funeral as he was laid to rest on September 23 in Guwahati. Heartbreaking visuals of the late singer's wife, Garima, breaking down near his mortal remains have surfaced.
Zubeen Garg was laid to rest in Kamarkuchi village in Sonapur on September 23. The late singer's funeral procession was attended by thousands of his fans and followers. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were present at the site and paid their final tributes to the Ya Ali fame. Heartbreaking visuals of his emotional wife at the final rites have now surfaced online.
Heartwrenching! Zubeen Garg's wife breaks down as he is laid to rest
Zubeen Garg tied the knot with fashion designer Garima Saikia in 2002. Emotions ran high on Tuesday when her late husband was cremated with full State honours on the outskirts of Guwahati. Photos and videos from the funeral service show Garima being unable to hold back her tears as Zubeen was laid to rest.
She, along with other members of the family, broke down at the cremation of the singer. In videos from the service, Garima could be seen bowing down to her husband's mortal remains, with her hands joined to pay last respects. Her family members offered support and held her as she grieved the loss of Zubeen.
Assam Chief Minister, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju pay tribute to Assam's son
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday paid his last respects to the famous singer Zubeen Garg. The mortal remains of Zubeen were brought to the crematorium in Kamarkuchi village of Assam for the final rites. Fans gathered in huge numbers for the final darshan of the ace singer. A gun salute was given to Zubeen at a crematorium in Kamarkuchi village. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present at the site, closely monitoring all the rituals in coordination with the authorities and the singer's family members. CM Sarma also offered a heartfelt tribute to the late singer. He also shared visuals from the funeral procession on his X account and paid moving tribute to Zubeen Garg.
