Chandigarh Court Issues Notice to Salman Khan, Being Human Foundation in Alleged Franchise Dispute

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Dr Ambika Sharma has issued notices to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and the Being Human Foundation in a matter pertaining to an alleged franchise dispute.

The notices were issued in the case of Arun Gupta Vs Style Quotient Jewellery Pvt. Ltd. at the pre-cognisance stage under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The court has sought a response to the complaint filed by the complainant and has directed the parties to appear before the court in person or through their lawyer.

The notices in the matter were issued on August 24, 2026. The court has scheduled the next hearing for October 5, 2026. Meanwhile, Actor Salman Khan is to return as host in the much-awaited new season of fan-favourite TV reality show 'Bigg Boss'.

'Bigg Boss 20' will premiere on September 6 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and COLORS at 10:30 pm. Bringing back 'Fans Ka Faisla' for Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20, it will put the audience back in the driving seat, with viewers deciding which contender receives the 'Vardaan of an Extra Jeevan Daan' and steps into the Bigg Boss house.

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Two contenders, Love Gill and Rhiya Ahir, will go head-to-head for a single spot, with the winner determined entirely by audience votes. Model and actor Rhiya Ahir became a viral face of student protests after a video showed her blocking a Mumbai Police van carrying detained protesters during demonstrations at Shivaji Park last month.

Voting is now open exclusively on the JioHotstar app and will remain live until September 2nd at 11:59 pm. The winner will be revealed during the Grand Premiere on September 6, when Salman Khan will welcome the audience's choice into the house.

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