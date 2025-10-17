Updated 17 October 2025 at 16:41 IST
Charlie Puth Announces Wife Brooke Sansone’s Pregnancy, But It's Oprah Winfrey’s Comment That Is Getting Attention
Charlie Puth reveals wife Brooke Sansone’s pregnancy and shares a sneak peek of his next album, ‘Whatever’s Clever’, set for release in March 2026. Oprah Winfrey’s adorable babysitting offer adds excitement to the couple’s upcoming first child announcement.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Known for his hit songs ‘Attention’ and “We Don’t Talk Anymore’, Charlie Puth recently took to social media to announce wife Brooke Sansone’s pregnancy news with a video. The couple got married last year in September and are all set to welcome their first child together.
As fans of the singer celebrated the happy news, it was a comment from a fellow celebrity that took all the attention. Legendary TV personality Oprah Winfrey, who also happens to be Puth’s neighbour, commented, “We welcome a new baby Puth to the neighborhood. Call if you need a sitter.” The adorable comment has garnered the attention of the netizens, especially with the revelation of them being neighbours.
Apart from the pregnancy announcement, the video shared by Puth also included a sneak peek of ‘Changes’, which would be one of the offerings from his next album, ‘Whatever’s Clever’. The album is all set to hit the shelves in March 2026. This would be Puth’s fourth album after Nine Track Mind (2016), Voicenotes (2018), and Charlie (2022). The upcoming album, as per reports, will feature 12 tracks by the singer.
On the personal front, Puth has been linked to a few high-profile celebs like Selena Gomez and Bella Thorne, among others, even though he never confirmed the rumours. While none of those relationships worked out, he finally found love in his old family friend, Brooke Sansone, whom he has known since both of them were children. Charlie and Brooke finally tied the knot on 7th September, 2024, after dating for a while at Puth residence in California, in a simple and private ceremony.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 17 October 2025 at 16:41 IST