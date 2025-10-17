Charlie Puth Announces Wife Brooke Sansone’s Pregnancy, But It's Oprah Winfrey’s Comment That Is Getting Attention

Known for his hit songs ‘Attention’ and “We Don’t Talk Anymore’, Charlie Puth recently took to social media to announce wife Brooke Sansone’s pregnancy news with a video. The couple got married last year in September and are all set to welcome their first child together.

As fans of the singer celebrated the happy news, it was a comment from a fellow celebrity that took all the attention. Legendary TV personality Oprah Winfrey, who also happens to be Puth’s neighbour, commented, “We welcome a new baby Puth to the neighborhood. Call if you need a sitter.” The adorable comment has garnered the attention of the netizens, especially with the revelation of them being neighbours.

Apart from the pregnancy announcement, the video shared by Puth also included a sneak peek of ‘Changes’, which would be one of the offerings from his next album, ‘Whatever’s Clever’. The album is all set to hit the shelves in March 2026. This would be Puth’s fourth album after Nine Track Mind (2016), Voicenotes (2018), and Charlie (2022). The upcoming album, as per reports, will feature 12 tracks by the singer.