‘Chennai Express 2.0?’: Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari Teaser Triggers Mixed Reactions, Fans Claim Familiar AR Rahman Tune Used

Bollywood is ready for the romance season once again with a new cross-cultural love story. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to share the screen for the very first time in the upcoming romantic comedy, Param Sundari.

Fans are buzzing with excitement over this fresh new pair, and release of the first look of 'Param Sundari' on Instagram by Maddock Films has taken the internet by storm.

The reactions are all about the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, with some even calling it a match made in Bollywood heaven.

Not just that, the film’s melodious soundtrack is also winning hearts, especially the track sung by none other than Sonu Nigam. While excitement around the film is sky-high, some fans have started comparing Param Sundari to the iconic Bollywood film Chennai Express.

Param Sundari Teaser is Out Now!

The first official teaser of Param Sundari dropped on Maddock Films' social media handles, giving fans a glimpse into what’s to come. The teaser comes with the caption, "The biggest love story of the year, directed by Tushar Jalota, releasing on July 25, 2025. Param Sundari's first look is out!"

In the teaser, Sidharth Malhotra looks cool and stylish, while Janhvi Kapoor charms in a South Indian-inspired look. However, it's Sonu Nigam's soulful voice in the background that’s getting the most attention. Fans are loving the music and are already asking for the full song, "Sun Lo Agar," to be released soon.

Fans Call It 'Chennai Express 2.0'

While the storyline of Param Sundari already feels similar to Chennai Express, fans have also spotted other parallels between the two films.

One scene from the Param Sundari teaser shows a group of villagers from Janhvi’s side chasing someone with axes and weapons something that instantly reminded fans of a similar fight sequence in Chennai Express. Some even pointed out the resemblance between Janhvi’s South Indian look and Deepika Padukone’s iconic style from the film.

Reacting to the teaser on X, one fan wrote, "Sidharth Malhotra & Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari are low-key channeling SRK-Deepika's Chennai Express vibes… and now we need a full-blown collab."

Another fan joked, "So, Chennai Express but this time we'll see pissed-off Malayalis."

One user couldn’t hold back, commenting, "Hope it's not Chennai Express 2," and another said,"Kis kis ko Chennai Express wali vibe aayi?"

Some fans even took it a step further and playfully called it a "Chennai Express remake". One user wrote, "Didn't know, Chennai Express was coming back with a sequel, looks solid - Well done, Rohit Shetty!"

Param Sundari: A Love Story With a Twist

Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Param Sundari promises to be a grand romantic love story that beautifully blends the cultures of North and South India. Marking the first on-screen pair between Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, the film has already got fans talking about their sizzling chemistry.

Set against breathtaking natural backdrops, the story mixes romance, emotion, and charm while both actors bring a fresh, magnetic presence to the screen.