Movies On OTT This Weekend (May 30 To June 1): Thudarum, Retro, And Just Like That, Love In Taipei, More To Watch On Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that are slated to release on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, JioHotstar and ZEE5. From Mohanlal's Thudarum and Suriya's Retro to And Just Like That, the list includes movies from various genres.

Thudarum

Starring Mohanlal, the film is about a taxi driver, Benz, who lives a quiet life with his Ambassador and family. However, his fate shifts and an unexpected twist drags him into a storm he never saw coming. It will release on May 30 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Retro

A gangster tries to avoid violence and lead a peaceful life after vowing to his wife. But will his kin let him leave the crime line? Suriya and Pooja Hegde starrer will release on May 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Heart Knows

After a heart transplant, Manuel feels a personality shift and explores his donor's life, leading him to meet the widowed Vale and her community. The film will premiere on May 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

And Just Like That

The iconic characters and world of Sex and the City are the exciting jumping off point for this all-new series, which finds Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating the complicated reality of friendship, family, and New York in their 50s. The film will release on May 30.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

A Complete Unknown

Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan in early 1960s New York. It will release on the OTT platform on May 31.

Where to watch: JiHotstar

A Widow’s Game

When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow's perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events. Starring Carmen Machi, Ivana Baquero, and Tristán Ulloa, the film will release on May 30.

Where to watch: Netflix

Love In Taipei

Based on Abigail Hing Wen's New York Times best-selling book Loveboat, Taipei and starring Ashley Liao and Ross Butler, this coming-of-age romantic drama immerses the sheltered young American Ever Wong in a whirlwind of first love and self-discovery during a wild, fun and unforgettable summer in Taipei. It will stream on June 1.

Where to watch: Netflix

Dear Eleanor

Two teenage best friends leave their rural hometown in 1962 to take a cross-country road trip to meet their hero, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The film stars Liana Liberato, Isabelle Fuhrman and Joel Courtney. It will release on June 1.