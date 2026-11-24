Bengaluru: Panic and heightened security gripped Bengaluru today after authorities received a chilling bomb threat targeting Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert, throwing the fate of his massively anticipated November 29 show into uncertainty.

According to police officials, an anonymous email threatening an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at the Bengaluru leg of Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour 2026 triggered an immediate security alert across the city.

The threatening message reportedly contained extremist slogans and warnings aimed at disrupting the high-profile event, prompting law enforcement agencies and cybercrime units to launch an urgent investigation to trace the sender's IP address and origin.

In response to the threat, Bengaluru Police have placed bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads, and quick response teams on high alert.

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Intensive anti-sabotage sweeps and multi-layered security checks are being planned around the venue and nearby transit hubs to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of fans expected to attend.

This alarming development marks the latest in a string of security scares that have shadowed Dosanjh’s multi-city Aura India Tour 2026.

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Earlier this month, similar threatening emails warned of bomb attacks targeting his November 15 concert in Indore as well as his upcoming November 27 performance at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

While investigators later found the earlier Indore alerts to be hoaxes, police forces across tour cities, including Ahmedabad, where over 2,000 police personnel and 1,500 private guards were deployed for his November 21 show, have refused to take any chances.

Despite the recurring threats, Dosanjh has remained defiant, previously refusing to back down from his tour commitments and assuring fans that the music will go on.

So far, neither the concert organisers nor Dosanjh’s team have announced any postponement or cancellation for the November 29 Bengaluru event.