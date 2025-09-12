Updated 12 September 2025 at 14:26 IST
Chinese Actor Alan Yu Menglong Falls To His Death From A Building, Leaves Fans In Shock
Chinese actor Alan Yu Menglong breathed his last at the age of 37 on Thursday, September 11. The singer, actor, model, and music video director reportedly died after falling from a building.
Chinese actor Alan Yu Menglong passed away at the age of 37 on Thursday, September 11. The singer, actor, model, and music video director reportedly died after falling from a building. His management team confirmed the news on Weibo, stating he had fallen to his death. Police have ruled out any criminal involvement.
His sudden death has left fans and colleagues in shock, as the entertainment industry mourns the loss of a talented artist.
"With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sept 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong," the post read, according to Asia One. How he fell from the skyscraper remains unknown.
Who is Alan Yu Menglong?
He was born in Ürümqi, Xinjiang, and studied at the affiliated high school of the Beijing Contemporary Music Academy before graduating from the Beijing Performing Arts Training College. Yu Menglong began his career in 2007 by joining the talent reality show 'My Show, My Style'. He made his acting debut in 2011 with the short film 'The Little Prince'.
Over time, Yu appeared in various Chinese dramas such as 'Go Princess Go', 'Love Game in Eastern Fantasy', 'Feud', and 'Eternal Love'. He also released several music projects and gained recognition for significant roles, including 'Lin Fang' in 'The Moon Brightens For You'. Besides acting, Yu directed music videos as well.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 12 September 2025 at 14:26 IST