Published 08:09 IST, September 28th 2024

Coldplay India Concert Controversy: BookMyShow CEO Summoned Over Alleged Black Marketing Of Tickets

The British band will have three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year. Due to high demand, tickets were sold out in a jiffy.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Coldplay will perform in India on January 18, 19 and 21 next year
Coldplay will perform in India on January 18, 19 and 21 next year | Image: AP
