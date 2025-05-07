Coolie 100-Day Teaser Triggers Hrithik Roshan's Fans As They Demand Update On War 2 Ahead Of Clash

With 100 days left before the release of Rajinikanth’s Coolie, the film's production house, Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, unveiled a segment of a song that offered a sneak peek at the film's characters on May 6.

The video features Rajinikanth’s character in a scene reminiscent of the iconic sunlit shot from Thalapathi and other cast members are shown only from behind, keeping their full appearances a mystery. To keep up with the Coolie rage, the production team is in full swing by sharing glimpses, posters, and updates. Now, fans of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 have expressed anger over the lack of updates about the mega-starrer, which will be clashing with Thalaivar’s actioner.

Coolie team started a countdown

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to be an action-packed spectacle starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The production house, Sun Pictures, recently shared a new glimpse of the superstar and other cast members. The post included the caption, “Arangam Adhirattume, Whistle Parakkattume! #CoolieIn100Days #Coolie worldwide from August 14th."

The teaser showcases brief introductions to characters played by Soubin Shahir, Upendra Rao, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Sathyaraj, culminating in Rajinikanth’s signature whistle moment.

While this update has thrilled fans of Coolie, some Hrithik Roshan fans have pointed out the lack of updates from the War 2 team. Despite the film starring Bollywood and South industry's mega actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, only a single poster and the release date have been revealed so far, leaving fans eager for more insights. As the project remains shrouded in secrecy, many warned makers to shift the release date if not ready to match the level. Rajinikanth's Coolie is in direct clash with Ayan Mukerji's War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr NTR, slated for release on the same day.

Fans asked for an update about War 2, expressed anger over not promoting film

War 2 fans are triggered by Coolie hype especially after the countdown video was released, ahead of the clash. One user on X shared their disappointment, saying, “#Coolie team released glimpse, posters and giving updates continuously...You have tiger @tarak9999 in #War2 and not giving a single update. Only 100 days left to the release. Don't kill the movie hype if you're not interested in promotions.”

Another user commented on the potential clash, writing, “At first watch, I felt nothing, but now re-watching it for the n'th time. Including North and Telugu states, #Coolie will brutally dominate #War2 for sure. So, in my opinion, War 2 should never clash with Coolie for their better health.”