War 2 Leaked Photo Reveals Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Starrer Has This In Common With John Wick Chapter 3

War 2 is one of the most anticipated movies of Bollywood this year. Scheduled to release on August 14, the YRF movie features Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles. Ahead of the release, a still from an action sequence of the film has made its way on social media. Interestingly, the leaked pic bears something in common with Keanu Reeves' John Wick Chapter 3.

What does War 2 have in common with John Wick Chapter 3?

The leaked scene from War 2 shows the lead actor Hrithik Roshan holding a Japanese sword. In what appears to be his entry scene, the Greek God could be seen wielding the sword around in a Japanese monastery. A burning building adorns the background of the scene.



Also Read: Jr NTR Looked Weak: RRR Star's Body Double On Seeing Him Next To Hrithik Roshan On War 2 Set

Leaked photo of Hrithik Roshan from War 2 | Image: X

Keanu Reeves from John Wick 3 | Image: X

The scene bears similarities with Keanu Reeves' starrer John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019). In the movie, the protagonist fights off a Japanese assassin. The scene in question features Reeves' character holding a wakizashi, a smaller samurai sword, to take on the bad guys. The sword appears to be similar to what Hrithik Roshan is holding in the War 2 leaked photo.



Also Read: War 2 Is Magical: Hrithik Roshan Teases Ayan Mukerji Directorial With Jr NTR, Kiara Advani

Hrithik Roshan calls War 2 his ‘easiest film’

Recently, Hrithik Roshan was on a USA tour where he extensively discussed his film War 2 during fan interactions. Talking about the film, the Bang Bang actor shared, “War 2 has been an absolute delight. It has been my easiest film so far, because everything was perfected and schedules were planned amazingly. It is because of producer Aditya Chopra and director Ayan Mukerji, who will surprise you - he's done something magical, and of course, working with Jr NTR has taught me so many amazing things. I am so full of gratitude. This film is much bigger and better than War Part 1. I don't talk about films like that, but I can tell you this: I am very proud of it. I hope you like it as much as we do."