Shruthi Rajanikanth, Bhagyalakshmi Backs Vincy Aloshious's Accusation Of Co-star Misbehaving With Her Under Drug Influence

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious making headlines after she accused a co-star of misbehaving with her on set while under the influence of drugs. She shared a video on social media, explaining her decision to avoid working in films that include actors who use drugs. In the video, she also revealed an incident she experienced during a film shoot. Vincy announced her decision during an anti-drug awareness campaign, which faced heavy trolling. Now, Chakkappazham actress Shruthi Rajanikanth and Bhagyalakshmi came in support of Aloysius.

Malayalam TV actress Shruthi Rajanikanth stand in support of Vincy Aloshious

According to Manorama Online quotes, TV actress Shruthi criticised online trolls and expressed her support for Vincy Aloshious, whom she described as a ‘very talented actress.’ She said that audiences would understand the lack of opportunities in the film industry if they reflected on the reasons behind it. Shruthi also shared that she had faced a situation similar to what Vincy had openly discussed.

While acknowledging that using drugs is a personal choice, Shruthi further said that consuming them in public places creates a nuisance for others. She also revealed that she once had to leave a set due to disrespectful behaviour from a prominent star in the film industry.

Bhagyalakshmi came in support of Vincy

Voice artist Bhagyalakshmi also lauded Vincy's statement, acknowledging the courage it takes for a budding artist to make such a bold stand in the film industry. She also commended the actor's confidence in her opportunities in Malayalam cinema. "Vincy said she loves cinema but stated she can survive without cinema too. I could see confidence in her words. I wish all women artists could take such a strong stand in such issues in the industry. Great, Vincy," she wrote.

Vincy Aloshious reveals that an actor offered to fix her dress publicly

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious announced at an event that she would not work with any artist who uses drugs. She first made this statement during a public programme linked to an anti-drug campaign. Her remarks sparked a divide among film industry stakeholders, prompting her to issue a clarification on Instagram.