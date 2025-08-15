Coolie Vs War 2: Rajinikanth’s Actioner Outperforms Hrithik Roshan Starrer At The Box Office But IMDb Reviews Tell A Different Story

War 2 Vs Coolie: Ayan Mukerji’s big-budget action film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, is clashing head-to-head with Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth. Given the fact that both movies are getting mixed reviews, Coolie is still leading the box office race with better numbers. But surprisingly, the IMDb rating so far is showing a different story.

Who is winning the rating race on IMDb?

In the clash of War 2 vs Coolie, neither of them has claimed the top spot on IMDb, but still one is leading over the other. By the time of publishing, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 had locked a 6.7 IMDb rating, while Rajinikanth’s Coolie scored a 6.6 rating. The difference keeps changing as it depends on how users rate the films.

Currently, War 2 has moved down to sixth place from eighth on IMDb’s top ten list, while Coolie holds the same sixth spot. Both films are expected to rise higher on the IMDb chart over the first weekend. However, the poor reviews seem to make it a struggle to achieve that.

For the unversed, IMDb ratings are based on a weighted average of scores given by registered users. Ratings are on a scale of 1 to 10, and the final score is calculated using factors like the number of votes, rather than a simple average.

File photo of War 2 poster | Image: X

Surprisingly, neither War 2 nor Coolie has topped IMDb’s list of most anticipated Indian titles so far.

However, the box office collection tells a different story. By morning, War 2 collected ₹29 crore in Hindi and ₹23.25 crore in Telugu, taking its total to ₹52.5 crore across all Indian languages. The film has gained a new audience in the South, but its core Hindi market has shown a weak response.

File photo of Coolie poster | Image: X