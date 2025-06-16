‘Crew is Sad’: Raveena Tandon Boards Air India After AI171 Tragedy

New Delhi: Actress Raveena Tandon boarded an Air India flight and shared the “solemn” atmosphere inside the aircraft following the horrific tragedy of the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash.

The actress noted the unsettling atmosphere on an Air India flight and shared photos on social media. Raveena posted many selfies from inside the plane.

As the public was afraid to retake flight the Raveena urged everyone to be fearless again. The Actress said on Instagram, “New Beginnings … to rise and fly again against all odds … to pick up and start all over, new resolve towards greater strength. The atmosphere was solemn, and the crew's welcoming smiles were tinted with sadness. The Silent passengers and crew bond with unspoken condolences and subtle confidence. Condolences to the families that have lost their loved ones. A wound that will never heal. Godspeed, always Air India. Fearless and a will to overcome and be strong again.”

All about the Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

The Air India 171 aircraft had 242 people on board. The plane en route to London crashed near Ahmedabad airport while departing. Minutes before the crash, the pilot had reported “Mayday”, saying there was “No thrust, flight not taking lift.” As there was no response from the cockpit, and flight crashed at the BJ Medical College doctors’ hostel, where students were having lunch.

The plane was carrying 242 people, including the pilots and crew.169 Indians, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian.

Air India React

Air India confirmed the tragedy on the X and said, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025.”