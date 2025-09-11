Demon Slayer Infinity Castle: ₹2400 Crore Grossing Japanese Anime Eyes India As 3rd Biggest Market In Asia

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle is all set to release in India on September 12 amid high anticipation. According to reports, the anime has sold nearly 3 lakh tickets in advance sales over the first weekend and is all set to emerge as the biggest non-Indian opener in 2025 here, beating The Conjuring: Last Rites and Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. According to Pinkvilla, the opening day figures for the anime is certain to cross the ₹15 crore mark and over the weekend, ₹50 crore+ is also a possibility.

Sony Pictures, which is releasing Demon Slayer in India, has also lined up special shows as early as 5 am and till late at night keeping in the mind the craze surrounding the anime's release. As per reports, it will be released on over 1700 screens nationwide.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle sets pre-sales record in India

Bookings for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle have been phenomenal. According to Sacnilk, it has already grossed over ₹25 crore before release for the opening weekend. For opening day alone, the pre-sales are around ₹12 crore gross, which is one of the highest this year in all languages, including Hindi. The final advance bookings are expected to wrap up at ₹14-15+ crore gross.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle will release in India on September 12 | Image: X

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is expected to open in the range of ₹18-20 crore gross in India. It is already become the biggest non-Hollywood grosser in India, even before the first show begins.

India likely to emerge as 3rd biggest market for Demon Slayer movie

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle saw its Japan release on July 18, followed by post mid August release in South Korea, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia and other Asian countries. It has grossed $213,175,574 in Japan, thus emerging as its biggest market so far, followed by South Korea ($24 million+), Taiwan ($9.8 million), Hong Kong ($6.3 million) and Vietnam ($5.1 million), according to Box Office Mojo.

Demon Slayer manga is created by Koyoharu Gotouge | Image: X