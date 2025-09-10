Japanese Anime Demon Slayer Slays India Box Office With Nearly 1,50,000 Ticket Sales In Advance Booking

The Indian box office is bracing for a storm in the coming weekend in the form of a Japanese anime Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle. Animes enjoy a cult base in India and with the upcoming Demon Slayer movie, this genre has already scripted history in India.

The anime is set for September 12 release in Japanese, English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and exhibitors have planned early morning shows beginning at 5 am. The response to Demon Slayer movie has been overwhelming in India and with its release date inching closer, pre-sales are picking up great pace.

According to Himesh Mankad, Demon Slayer has sold over 2,600 tickets in MovieMax, over 90,000 in PVRInox and another 35,000 and counting on Cinepolis. The 1,50,000 mark in ticket sale will crossed easily by tomorrow. Sacnilk reported that the Japanese anime has also scored an overall weekend sales are over 2,50,000 tickets across all major multiplex chains. The film has reportedly sold tickets worth over ₹15 crore gross for the opening weekend, already becoming the biggest non-Hollywood foreign animation or live-action film in India.

Koyoharu Gotouge is credited with creating the manga Demon Slayer | Image: X

It is reported that the ticket sales are also strong for the weekdays, which points to the unbelievable craze for the anime's big screen release in India. It is showing better trend than Hollywood biggies like The Conjuring: Last Rites, which released on September 5 and Mission Impossible: the Final Reckoning that released in May this year.

Demon Slayer hoardings have been installed outside cinema halls in Hyderabad | Image: X