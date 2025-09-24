Updated 24 September 2025 at 18:15 IST
Dhadak 2, Son of Sardaar 2 OTT Release: When And Where to Watch the Latest Bollywood Movies
"Stream the latest Bollywood hits Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 on Netflix from September 26, 2025. Enjoy Ajay Devgn’s comedy sequel set in Scotland and a powerful caste-drama romance starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.
Latest Bollywood releases Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar are all set to be released on OTT platforms for the audience to watch. Both films will be available on Netflix from 26th September, 2025.
According to reports, Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 is a sequel to Son of Sardaar that came out in 2013, starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the main roles. Son of Sardaar 2, like the first one, is a madcap comedy that chronicles the exploits of Jassi Singh Randhawa, but instead of Punjab, this time he is in Scotland.
The film had its theatrical release and opened to mixed reviews, finally amassing around Rs 60 crores in box-office collection.
Dhadak 2, on the other hand, is a complete departure from the comedy genre. A remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal that came out in 2018. The film is a sharp and heart-wrenching take on the caste system in the country, seen through the lens of a love story.
Director Shazia Iqbal garnered a lot of positive reviews for the film, which is also a spiritual sequel to Dhadak starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, that too came out in 2018 and was a sequel to the Marathi film Sairat. The leads of Dhadak 2, Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, were also unanimously praised for their strong portrayals. However, despite the positive reviews, the film could not pull crowds to the cinema halls and did not do great at the box office.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 17:57 IST