Mumbai: Streaming giant JioHotstar has officially dropped the extended teaser and announced the release dates of its upcoming political college drama, 'Dhai Chaal', starring Gagan Arora and Aadil Khan in lead roles. Moving away from the traditional halls of academia into high-stakes political manoeuvring, the newly released promo questions the shift in campus dynamics with the striking tagline: "Jahaan kitaabon ke hone the sawaal, wahaan kyu kheli jaa rahi hai siyasat ke liye Dhai Chaal?" (Where questions were meant for books, why is Dhai Chaal being played for politics?).

The series explores the murky world of campus politics, student movements and their connection with mainstream political power. The teaser features uniformed police officers carrying lathis and rushing past police jeeps, hinting at confrontations and unrest surrounding the political drama.

Adapted from Naveen Choudhary's bestselling novels 'Janta Store' and 'Dhai Chaal', the series traces the journey from university student politics to the corridors of state and national power. The first season, based on 'Janta Store', focuses on university elections, student agitations, ideological differences and the exploitation of young student leaders by mainstream political organisations.

The second season, adapted from 'Dhai Chaal', expands the narrative to state and national politics, exploring electoral battles, coalition governments and the relationship between politics and the media. The series has been created and written by National Award-winning screenwriter Ritesh Shah, known for films such as 'Pink', 'Airlift' and 'Kahaani'. Satish Kumkumnath Nair and Nav Nirman Singh have directed the show.

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Produced under the banner of Focus Media Pvt. Ltd., the series is backed by Bhushan Suri, Ritesh Shah and Parth Suri. The ensemble cast includes Gagan Arora, Aadil Zafar Khan, Ankit Siwach and Anjali Tatrari in key roles. Other cast members include Rajesh Kumar, Shraddha Das, Paritosh Sand, Rishika Lokre, Mir Sarwar, Kamakshi Bhatt and Hetal Gada.

'Dhai Chaal' will begin streaming on JioHotstar on November 27, 2026. The series will subsequently make its television debut on Colours on November 28 at 8 PM. With its focus on student politics, political manoeuvring and the influence of media, the series brings Naveen Choudhary's two novels to the screen in a story spanning university campuses and the wider political establishment.