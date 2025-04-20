Dhanush's Film Idly Kadai Set Catches Fire In Anuppapatti Village, No Casualties Recorded So Far

Dhanush’s Idly Kadai: A massive fire broke on the set of upcoming tamil film Idly Kadai in Anupapatti village near Andipatti in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district. The reason for the unfortunate incident remains unkown. Directed and co-produced by Dhanush, who also stars in the film, it is slated for premiere later this year, however it is unclear whether the fire will affect the release date. As per Ani, no injuries were reported, although shooting at the location has been temporarily paused.

Dhanush film Idly Kadai’s elaborate set, designed as a street with shops and houses, had been left intact after production moved to another location a few days earlier. With plans to resume filming soon, the sudden fire caused significant concern.



Strong winds reportedly intensified the fire, which spread rapidly due to the flammable materials used in the set's construction. Local residents spotted the fire and promptly informed the Andipatti Fire Department. Firefighters, supported by local police, worked for over an hour to extinguish the flames.

The Andipatti police are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

When will Dhanush’s directorial Idly Kadai releasing?

Idly Kadai marks Dhanush’s fourth venture as a director, following Pa Paandi, Raayan, and Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. The film features Nithya Menen in the lead role, alongside veteran actors Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, and Samuthirakani in significant roles.