Asim Riaz's Bad Temper Cost Him Another Reality Show? After Khatron Ke Khiladi, Actor Allegedly Gets Ousted From Battleground

Battleground: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has been in the controversial budget for a while now. Recently, he has been grabbing eyeballs after he had joined Battleground as a mentor along with Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Malhan and Shikhar Dhawan.

However, his frequent tiffs on set have made headlines. A few days ago, Asim had a heated argument with Abhishek Malhan on the show the reported led to his removal from reality show. If confirmed, this would mark the second show in 2025 where Asim has been removed due to his temper.

Battleground: Asim Riaz anger cost him another reality show?

According to media reports, Asim Riaz and Abhishek Malhan had a heated argument during the shoot. What started as a seemingly normal disagreement quickly escalated into a serious clash.

As Rubina intervened another intense exchange happened between Asim and Rubina. The argument began when Asim made a jibe at the actress and followed it up with an inappropriate comment. Judge Shikhar Dhawan later intervened and asked Asim to apologise, which he did, explaining that his remark was unintentional and made in the heat of the moment.

Reports suggest that after he conflicted with Abhishek Malhan and the alleged insult towards Rubina, Asim Riaz was removed from Battleground. However, no official confirmation has been released yet.

Why Asim Riaz was kicked out of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

In September 2024, Bigg Boss 13 fame sparked controversy after clashing with Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty and other contestants during the show’s first week. His behaviour led to his expulsion from the reality show.