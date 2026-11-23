Chennai: The second day of the wedding reception of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran witnessed the presence of prominent personalities from the cricketing world, including former India captain MS Dhoni, former Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and New Zealand great Kane Williamson.

Dhoni and Sri Lankan legend Muralitharan were among the notable guests who attended the celebrations. Several other personalities from the film industry also graced the occasion. Actor Ajith Kumar attended the reception with his family, while superstar Rajinikanth, actor Silambarasan TR (Simbu) and director Nelson were also present.

The celebrations brought together several prominent names from the cricketing and entertainment industries.

Earlier, DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed gratitude to the political leaders, friends from the film and arts fraternity, media professionals, entrepreneurs and others for attending and blessing the wedding reception of his granddaughter Kaviya and Anirudh.

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The wedding reception took place at the ITC Grand Chola in Guindy, Chennai, on Saturday. It was attended by numerous stars and politicians, including Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay.

After the wedding reception, MK Stalin shared glimpses of the reception on his X handle. While sharing the photos, the former CM wrote, "My thanks to all the well-wishers—political leaders, friends from the arts world, media professionals, entrepreneurs and others—who accepted my invitation and came to bless the wedding reception of Kaviya and Anirudh, my granddaughter, the great-granddaughter of Kalaignar, the scholar of the three forms of Tamil, the granddaughter of Murasoli Maran, and the beloved daughter of Kaveri and Kalanidhi Maran."

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The reception was held following the couple’s wedding ceremony in Greece, which was attended by several prominent personalities from the film and political worlds. Superstar Rajinikanth was among the well-known faces present at the wedding ceremony. Several other celebrities also attended the celebrations.

Anirudh is one of the leading music composers in the Tamil film industry. He has composed music for several popular films, including ‘Jawan’, ‘Leo’, ‘Jailer’ and ‘Vikram’. He shot to fame with his debut song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the 2012 film ‘3’. The song became popular across the globe and brought him recognition beyond the Tamil film industry.