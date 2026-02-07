Dhurandhar 2's Effect Forces 4 Movies Postpone March 2026 Release, But Yash's Toxic Refuses To Budge

Even before 2026 arrived, March had already become everyone's favourite. Why? Because after the release of Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar, makers revealed that a sequel will release on March 19, 2026. Since critics and the audience enjoyed every scene of the movie, they expressed their excitement for the sequel. Amid this, Dhurandhar broke many records at the box office, making its sequel a highly anticipated movie of 2026. Seeing the excitement and eagerness of viewers, several filmmakers who had linedup their films for March 2026, retracted, giving space to a sequel to enjoy at the box office.

Another reason to withdraw was that it might have disrupted their business. So to avoid any kind of losses, makers postponed their films and announced a new release date. So here we are with the list of movies that postponed their release date just to avoid a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2.

Peddi

Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer was slated to hit the theatres on March 27, but owing to Dhurandhar 2, the makers postponed its release by a month. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the rural action drama also stars Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma in key roles. It is a big-budget film, owing to which, they want a single release window so that it doesn't disrupt the business.

Dacoit

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur starrer has also averted a mega clash. The film was earlier slated to release on March 19 with Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic. However, it will now be released on April 10 to steer clear.

Gabru

Sunny Deol's big-budget film, which was also set to release on March 13. However, with no promotional content, it seems the makers have decided to postpone the release to avoid a head-to-head clash. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are currently deciding on the new release date.

(A poster of the film | Image: IMdb)

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Ayushmann Khurrana's rom-com was supposed to arrive in the theatres on March 4. However, the makers have quietly withdrawn, citing pending VFX work and song shoots. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers postponed their film due to multiple reasons, the final of the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup, Ramazan, and Dhurandhar 2-Toxic clash.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)