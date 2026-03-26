Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: Radhika Sarathkumar's Tamil Blockbuster To Stream On This Date?

Thaai Kizhavi OTT Release: Thaai Kizhavi is the latest surprise blockbuster from Kollywood. Not just in India, the film has performed very well in international markets as well. Globally, this Radhika Sarathkumar starrer has grossed around ₹75 crore, emerging as the biggest hit in Tamil cinema this year so far. Thaai Kizhavi's theatrical run is nearing one month and now, all eyes are on its digital release.

When and where to watch Thaai Kizhavi on OTT?

Thaai Kizhavi is one of those movies whose OTT release announcement is hotly anticipated. The latest buzz about the film’s digital premiere also going viral on social media. Thaai Kizhavi is expected to be available for streaming from April 14, long after the mandatory 4-week theatrical window. Jio Hotstar holds the post-theatrical streaming rights of Thaai Kizhavi and is expected to stream it in multiple languages, including Hindi. An official announcement about its streaming date is awaited.

Rural drama Thaai Kizhavi is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan | Image: X

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Directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film also stars Raichal Rabecca, Athadi Kumaran, Singampuli and Munishkanth in pivotal roles. Nivas K Prasanna has composed the music and Sivakarthikeyan has bankrolled this comedy drama set in rural India.

₹9 crore film makes it big at the box office

Reportedly, the budget of Thaai Kizhavi, Kollywood's biggest hit this year, is just ₹9 crore. Its successful run has assured producers and trade experts once again that even small budget films can work wonders if the content is strong. In its first week, Thaai Kizhavi earned ₹23.25 crore, followed by ₹19.45 crore in the 2nd week, ₹11.55 crore in the third week and ₹3.15 crore in its ongoing 4th week. Total collection so far in India has been ₹57.40 crore.