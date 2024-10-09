Published 12:05 IST, October 9th 2024
Diljit Dosanjh Adds New Dil-Luminati Tour Shows In Delhi & Jaipur, Know Where To Book Tickets Today
Diljit Dosanjh's India Tour: Following a massive demand for the earlier announced shows, the singer has added two more gigs and the tickets will go live today.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Diljit Dosanjh. | Image: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:55 IST, October 9th 2024