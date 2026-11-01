Diljit Dosanjh Concert: Delhi Police Arrest 3 Over Pro-Khalistan Graffiti at Metro Stations

New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested three accused, including a woman, in connection with pro-Khalistan graffiti found at two metro stations in the national capital targeting singer Diljit Dosanjh, ahead of his concert.

According to the police, the arrest came after graffiti was found at Jahangipuri and Shastri Nagar metro stations.

Diljit Dosanjh performed in the national capital on October 30 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as part of the Aura India Tour.

Following the Delhi show, the India leg of the tour will move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later.

Advertisement

On October 29, the police said that graffiti was discovered on the floor near Gate No. 1 of Jahangirpuri Metro Station and on October 30, similar graffiti was found on the inner wall of the staircase at Gate No. 2 of Shastri Nagar Metro Station.

"In both instances, the graffiti read "DILJIT SINGH QUAM D GADDAR KHOON D BADLA SFJ KHALISTAN", expressing support for the banned separatist organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) and Khalistan ideology. These acts defaced public property in Metro stations and posed a threat to public order and national integrity," the police said.

Advertisement

Accordingly, FIR No. 0011/2026 was registered at PS Metro Azadpur and FIR No. 0010/2026 at PS Metro NSP under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Public Property Act, 2007 and Section 62(2) of the Metro Railway (Operation and Maintenance) Act, 2002.

Coming to the arrests, a team from the Special Cell / Northern Range, led by Inspectors Anukul Panwar and Parveen Kumar, under the supervision of Rahul Kumar Singh, ACP/Special Cell/NR, arrested the three accused involved in the case.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sumeet @ Raftar, Sumit Kumar @ Kaka and Gurpreet, the police said.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Sumit Kumar alias Kaka was allegedly the main instigator. He was reportedly contacted by an SFJ-linked associate and instructed to download an encrypted messaging application, through which he received specific graffiti templates and an alleged offer of financial rewards for carrying out the activity at prominent locations in Delhi.

Police said Sumit subsequently recruited Gurpreet and Sumeet alias Raftar to execute the plan. The trio allegedly arrived in Delhi on October 28, 2026.