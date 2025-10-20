Updated 20 October 2025 at 18:23 IST
Diljit Dosanjh Drops His New Track ‘Charmer’ on Diwali, Sanya Malhotra’s Moves Steal the Spotlight
Diljit Dosanjh drops the new track "Charmer" from his "Aura" album, featuring Sanya Malhotra. The song is a Diwali hit with a suave vibe, but Malhotra's magnetic dance moves are stealing the spotlight, earning massive praise from fans and industry peers alike.
Diljit Dosanjh has given his fans the best gift on Diwali with his new track ‘Charmer’ from the album ‘Aura’ featuring Sanya Malhotra. He recently took to Instagram to announce the release of his track. The post read, “CHARMER ❤️🔥❤️🔥 OFFICIAL VIDEO OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE 🫶🏽🫶🏽 HAPPY DIWALI FOLKS 🔥AURA 💿 The Sexiest Album of The Year “
The song is a thumping yet suave one with Diljit’s vocals lending an effortless charm befitting of the name of the track. But, it is Sanya Malhotra, and her moves that is grabbing all the attention from the netizens. Many friends of Sanya from the industry commented on the video, including Sanya’s Meenakshi Sundereshwar co-star Abhimanyu Dasani, who wrote, “This is what I was saying @sanyamalhotra_ 🔥”
Fans of the actress also flocked to the comment section to praise her for her performance. One user wrote, “FINALLYYYY! Gotta play it at all the Diwali Parties,” another commented, “That first move sent me to the heavens and back. Whatttttt.”
On the professional front, Sanya was last seen in Sunny Sanskaari ki Tulsi Kumari co-starring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shashank Khaitan of Badrinath ki Dulhaniya fame, it is a quintessential Dharma rom-com that has been doing decent business at the box office. Earlier this year, she was also in the news for Kathal, a film where she played the main lead, winning the national award for the Best Feature Film in Hindi.
As per reports, her upcoming projects include Toaster, O Romeo, and Hai Jawaani to Ishq Hona Hai.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 20 October 2025 at 18:23 IST