Watch: Rajinikanth Extends Diwali Wishes To Sea Of Fans Outside His Residence In Chennai Before Resuming Jailer 2 Shoot
Tamil megastar Rajinikanth stepped out of his Poes Garden residence in Chennai to greet the sea of fans on the occasion of Diwali. The actor extended good wishes.
Superstar Rajinikanth recently returned home after his spiritual retreat in the Himalayas. On the occasion of Diwali, the Coolie actor greeted a sea of fans gathered outside his residence in Poes Garden, Chennai. A video of Rajinikanth greeting the fans, posing for the shutterbugs, is now viral online.
On Diwali, October 20, Rajinikanth made a special appearance for fans who had come from miles to catch a glimpse of him. Dressed in all white, the actor extended Diwali wishes to his fans. In viral videos, the actor could be heard saying, “Happy Diwali” to everyone. Videos showed the actor walking out of his house and greeting the fans with his signature style, with his hands joined. His appearance comes ahead of the beginning of Jailer 2 shoot.
Before Rajinikanth's now-viral appearance, the team of Jailer 2 took to their X (formerly Twitter) to share a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot of Jailer 2. The production house shared the video with the caption, “Happy Diwali from the sets of #Jailer2 @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial.” The video also features Rajinikanth interacting with the crew members and preparing to shoot for pivotal scenes in the film.
The BTS video is the first asset from the movie, Jailer 2, after the teaser announcement, which confirmed Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. While there is no confirmation about the film's release date, it is being reported that Jailer 2 will hit the big screens in June 2026.
