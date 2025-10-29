Diljit Dosanjh Faces Khalistani Threat Ahead Of Australia Concert Over ‘Respect’ For Big B

Popular Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly been threatened by a banned Khalistani outfit to cancel his upcoming concert in Australia scheduled for November 1. The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is reportedly fuming at the Punjabi icon touching the feet of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan during an episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

SFJ, led by US-based Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has demanded that Dosanjh's concert in Australia be cancelled. The group claimed, "Bachchan, on October 31, 1984, publicly encouraged mobs with the genocidal slogan 'Khoon Ka Badla Khoon' (Blood for Blood), a call that unleashed death squads that committed genocidal violence in which more than 30,000 Sikhs were killed across India.”

The SFJ claims that by touching Bachchan's feet, Dosanjh had "insulted every victim, every widow and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide". The Akal Takht, too, has designated November 1 as "Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day".

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act prohibits the SFJ because of its anti-national activities, which the Home Ministry claims jeopardise the nation's integrity and internal security. The government previously stated that the SFJ is still engaged in harmful and anti-national actions in Punjab and abroad to undermine India's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Centre claims that the SFJ actively supports and encourages separatist activities, including attempts to undermine India's democratically elected government, and has strong connections with militant groups and individuals. Several cases against Pannun have been registered and are being investigated by the National Investigation Agency.

There are more than 100 cases against the founder of SFJ, all of which are being investigated by the NIA or the states in which they have been filed.