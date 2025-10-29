Shots Fired At Singer Chani Nattan's House In Canada, Industrialist Killed: The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibilty

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang have allegedly wreaked havoc in Canada yet again. In a fresh incident, the gang has claimed responsibility for firing outside Canadian-born Punjabi artist Chani Nathan's house. Best known for his songs such as Daku and 8 ASLE, was targeted because of his growing closeness with fellow singer Sardar Khera, said a social media post allegedly linked to the gang. The post, made by Goldy Dhillon claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, also stressed that the group does not have any enmity with Chani Nathan personally.

Footage from the alleged shooting has emerged on social media. The authenticity of the videos remains unknown. It is also unknown whether Chani Nathan was present at the premises at the time of the firing. As per reports, the social media post made by Goldy Dhillon in Punjabi read, “The reason for the shooting at singer Channi Nattan's house is Sardar Khera. Any singer who works with or has any connection with Sardar Khera in the future will be responsible for their own losses because we will continue to inflict significant damage (harm) on Sardar Khera. We have no personal enmity with Channi Nattan.”

An alleged screengrab of the post made by Goldy Dhillon | Image: @iAtulKrishan1/X

Apart from the firing at Chani Nathan's house, the gang, in a separate post, has also claimed responsibility for killing an Indian-origin Abbotsford-based industrialist. In a news release by the Abbotsford Police, the patrol officers discovered the victim's body while he was suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to death due to his wounds. In the post, the gang mentioned the name of the victim as Darshan Singh Sahas. The gang accused the businessman of being involved in large-scale drug trafficking. Further, the post claimed that the gang demanded money from Sahas, which he refused to give and later blocked their number, leading to the fatal attack.

The police are currently investigating both the cases and the gang's involvement in them.

