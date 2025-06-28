Diljit Dosanjh’s Border 2 Shoot Already Concluded At NDA? Big Twist After Sardaar Ji 3 Row

In a plot twist, Diljit Dosanjh's starrer Border 2 has concluded filming at the National Defence Academy (NDA). This comes amid mounting outrage and calls to cancel the filming of Border 2 at the NDA, Pune, following Dosanjh’s collaboration with Pakistani artist Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. Sources at NDA told Republic TV that no new instructions have been received regarding the filming permissions already granted.

Diljit Dosanjh and the crew of Border 2, which included big names such as Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, were at the NDA starting June 17, 2025, with shoots reportedly concluding by June 23. The cast of Border 2 even took to social media, sharing photographs from the shoot.

Sources confirmed that the filming at NDA took place during the vacation period of the cadets. In the absence of enrolled cadets, NCC cadets were brought in to portray NDA cadets for the fictional scenes in Border 2. It is learnt that the crew filmed several scenes within the NDA campus, including boxing matches and rifle firing drills.

Permissions Taken For The Border 2 Shoot

As per standard procedure, NDA permits filming within its premises only in accordance with the guidelines set by the Ministry of Defence. The permission for shoots is to be taken through the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters (IDS, HQ). The production teams are required to submit their full script, storyline, and synopsis to the Directorate General of Military Training (DGMT) at the Army Headquarters for thorough review to ensure alignment with the ethos, discipline, and values upheld by the NDA.

While sources confirmed that the part of the film scheduled to be shot within the NDA is already over, it also held true that there was no intimation of any further shooting within the academy.

As per protocol, for any additional shoot, the production crew was mandated to inform the NDA authorities.

FWICE And AICWA Demands

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), in a letter dated June 25, 2025, urged Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to cancel the filming permissions, calling Diljit Dosanjh’s actions an insult to India’s values and the supreme sacrifices of its soldiers. More importantly, AICWA has demanded Diljit’s removal from Border 2, terming his collaboration with Pakistani artists as a betrayal of India’s sovereignty and a grave insult to the nation’s martyrs.

FWICE's letter to Defence Minister Singh read, “The NDA, being a national symbol of military training and sacrifice, must not be used as a backdrop for a film involving an actor who is currently under public and professional boycott due to acts that undermine the spirit of national unity and hurt the sentiments of-our defence community.”

FWICE Letter to Hon’ble Defence Minister

RP Singh Supports Diljit Dosanjh

Amid the mounting controversy over Sardaar Ji 3 and growing calls for a boycott, BJP national spokesperson RP Singh has come out in strong support of Diljit Dosanjh, describing him as a “national asset and a global ambassador of Indian culture.”

Why Is Diljit Dosanjh In Hot Water?

The controversy follows the release of Sardaar Ji 3 starring Diljit Dosanjh alongside Hania Aamir, a Pakistani artist. This has ignited widespread backlash both online and within the industry, given her position during India's ‘Operation Sindoor’ against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Social media erupted with criticism, accusing Dosanjh of being “irresponsible", “fake", and saying he was disrespecting national sentiment, particularly amid the present India–Pakistan heightened tensions.

Singer Mika Singh, who initially branded Dosanjh as a “fake singer” and a threat to national dignity, urged him to apologise and remove objectionable scenes, emphasising “Desh Pehle (Nation First)". Singer-Actor Guru Randhawa stirred further debate with a cryptic, now-deleted post urging loyalty to one’s birthplace, widely interpreted as a veiled denouncement of Dosanjh.

What Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Position On The Controversy?

As quoted in BBC News Punjabi, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh appeared to justify his actions by emphasising the commercial considerations behind the decision to proceed with the release.

In the interview, Dosanjh stated, “Jab yeh film bani thi tab situation theek tha (The situation was fine when this film was made),” indicating that when the film was made, the situation was normal with Pakistan. He further added, “Obviously inka (producers) bahut paisa laga hua hai (Obviously they have invested a lot of money),” underlining the significant financial investment involved in the project. Dosanjh also remarked, “Jab maine film sign kari thi tab to sab theekh tha (When I signed the film, everything was fine),” explaining that everything was ‘fine’ when he signed the film. Supporting the producers’ commercial decision, he said, “Agar vo (producers) bahar release karna chahte hain to main unke saath hoon (If they want to release it outside, I am with them),” making it clear that since the producers chose to release the film internationally, he stood with them in their decision.

Diljit Dosanjh: No Stranger To Controversy

Dosanjh is no stranger to controversies. From his outspoken support for the farmers’ protests in 2020-21 to his social media clashes with actress Kangana Ranaut, he has often found himself at the centre, hitting the headlines.