FWICE Writes To Imtiaz Ali, Sunny Deol To 'Disassociate' With Diljit Dosanjh Over His Collaboration With Hania Aamir, Who Called Operation Sindoor 'Cowardly'

Diljit Dosanjh, who wears his national pride on his sleeves on the global stage, has let down his fans and Indian social media users by choosing to release Sardaar Ji 3, which also features Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir. The effect of the controversy is now impacting the singer's upcoming releases as well. FWICE has written to Sunny Deol and Imtiaz Ali, who are both set to collaborate with Diljit, to reconsider their association. In separate letters, the film body also shared that they have boycotted Diljit Dosanjh.

What did FWICE write in its letter to Imtiaz Ali and Sunny Deol?

Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh have already collaborated on the movie Amar Singh Chamkila. The film was released on Netflix in 2024. It has been reported that the actor-director duo will collaborate again soon. However, the film body has cautioned the filmmaker against it.



Also Read: Diljit's Brazen Defence Of Releasing Sardaar Ji 3 Featuring Hania Aamir

In their letter, FWICE mentioned, “Your involvement risks sending a deeply conflicting message, especially given your influence as a director known for socially resonant themes.” The letter mentions that in 2019, the film body placed a blanket ban on working with Pakistani actors and yet the Lover singer disregarded this and worked with Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3. The letter concluded by stating, “We, therefore, strongly appeal to you to reconsider your collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh and withdraw from associating with any artist who has been officially boycotted by FWICE. Upholding the dignity of our industry and the nation must remain paramount over professional or commercial interests.”



Also Read: Sardaar Ji 3 Row: AICWA Writes To PM, Demanding Ban On Diljit Dosanjh

Copy of FWICE's letter to Sunny Deol, Imtiaz Ali | Image: X

Diljit Dosanjh will share screen space with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahaan Shetty in the film Border 2. Scheduled to release on Republic Day 2026, some scenes of the movie have already been shot. On June 3, Diljit kicked off the third schedule of the film with the other cast members at the Pune National Defence Academy. Social media users took to their X accounts to strongly oppose Diljit's casting in the film following the trailer release of Sardaar Ji 3.