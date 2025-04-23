Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Benefits From ₹99/Ticket Offer

Updated April 23rd 2025, 00:02 IST
Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Kesari Chapter 2 biz over the week has fared better than other Hindi releases this year -- Sky Force, Deva and Jaat. The film released on April 18. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama is doing well at the box office. After minting over ₹4.50 crore on Monday, with a 60% decline in its figures from a triumphant Easter Sunday, the film collected ₹4,75 crore on Tuesday, taking its total biz in five days to ₹38.75 crore.
It is possible for the film to touch the ₹50 crore mark before the 2nd weekend, but there are good chances that it will cross the milestone on Friday. The numbers on Tuesday were slightly better than on Monday due to reduced ticket prices. The makers had announced that the tickets will be sold at ₹99 on April 22, and thus, the film's business benefited.
The film, which delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also stars Ananya Panday and is directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi.
The film narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s. Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Nair’s great grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat.
It details the 1924 defamation trial in which Michael O’Dwyer, former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab and the architect of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, sued Nair who had criticised British atrocities in Punjab in his book.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 23rd 2025, 00:02 IST