Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Benefits From ₹99/Ticket Offer

Kesari 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Kesari Chapter 2 biz over the week has fared better than other Hindi releases this year -- Sky Force, Deva and Jaat. The film released on April 18. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday starrer courtroom drama is doing well at the box office. After minting over ₹4.50 crore on Monday, with a 60% decline in its figures from a triumphant Easter Sunday, the film collected ₹4,75 crore on Tuesday, taking its total biz in five days to ₹38.75 crore.

Kesari 2 released on April 18 | Image: X

Kesari 2 eyes ₹50 crore mark before second weekend

It is possible for the film to touch the ₹50 crore mark before the 2nd weekend, but there are good chances that it will cross the milestone on Friday. The numbers on Tuesday were slightly better than on Monday due to reduced ticket prices. The makers had announced that the tickets will be sold at ₹99 on April 22, and thus, the film's business benefited.

Akshay and Madhavan play lawyers in Kesari 2 | Image: X

The film, which delves into an untold story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also stars Ananya Panday and is directed by first-time filmmaker Karan Singh Tyagi.

What is Kesari 2 about?

The film narrates the true story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British empire in the 1920s. Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the book The Case That Shook the Empire by Nair’s great grandson Raghu Palat and his wife Pushpa Palat.