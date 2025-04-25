Disha Patani's Sister Khushboo Patani Slams Pakistani Army Over Pahalgam Terror Attack: They Are Doing This...

The entire nation is in shock since the devastating terrorist attack on April 22 claimed 26 innocent lives in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Many celebrities are coming forward demanding justice for the massacre. Khushboo Patani, a former Indian Army officer and the sister of actress Disha Patani also shared a powerful message on her social media on Wednesday. In her videos, she declared that peace talks were no longer an option and urged India to wage war against Pakistan to bring an end to the ongoing conflict.

Khushboo Patani shared her thoughts on Instagram through a video, stating, "I was in the Indian Army and posted in Kashmir for two years. I know Pahalgam well, and I know every corner of that place. We need to stop calling this a terrorist attack; it’s the work of the Pakistani army."

She continued, "War is said to be the last option, but I believe we’ve reached that point. We have tolerated these Pakistanis for 75 years, and it’s enough. The Pakistani army must be fully involved; otherwise, how could such a massive attack happen?"

Khushboo further expressed, "I trust our Prime Minister will take action, but how long can we rely on air strikes and surgical attacks? It’s time for a proper war. Other countries, like Israel in Gaza and Palestine or Russia in Ukraine, act decisively to protect their people and land. India must now declare war on Pakistan too."

Khushboo's video quickly went viral online, gaining widespread support and agreement. A few days back, Disha Patani's sister made headlines for saving the life of an abandoned baby girl in Bareilly.