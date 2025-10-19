Don’t Believe in Noise & Fake News: MTV India Issues Clarification Amid Rumours of the Channel Shutting Down

After MTV shut its shops in the UK earlier this month, there has been a lot of chatter around the fate of MTV India. It was being speculated that MTV India is all set to wrap up operations by the end of 2025.

However, recently, MTV India authorities took to their official Instagram to put an end to this rumour. The post read, “Hum kahin nahi ja rahe; and honestly, without us your feed would be boring 💅MTV India yahin hai, with main character energy 😎 Check your sources, fam. Kill that false alarm! 🚨” along with a video montage of some of the most popular shows on the channel.

The announcement has brought a wave of relief among fans of the channel who quickly flocked to the comment section to express their joy. One user wrote, “Haters will always let you down, MTV is love,” while another commented, “MTV raised an entire generation fr,” highlighting the contribution that the channel had in shaping the pop culture of the country since the 90s.

Where did the rumours start?

The rumours of MTV India shutting down started with MTV UK. On October 12, 2025, Paramount Global announced that MTV Music, MTV 80s, MTV 90s, Club MTV, and MTV Live will officially go off-air in the UK and other parts of the world on December 31, 2025.

While it did not say anything about MTV India specifically, fans assumed the same as the announcement mentioned ‘rest of the world’.

Why do fans care?

MTV, whether in India or in other parts of the world, has been a great force in shaping the youth culture. In India, especially, it became one of the first channels to completely focus on what the young, urban India wanted and was the definition of the “It” channel with their music-based shows and young VJ (video jockeys) who struck a chord with the young audience.