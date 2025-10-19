Updated 19 October 2025 at 16:50 IST
Inside Pics Of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Dhanteras Celebration Ft Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan | Can You Count The Number Of Stars?
Diwali 2025 was extra special for the Khan-Kapoor clan as the families celebrated the pre-festivities together. Inside photos from the bash are now viral on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a star-studded pre-Diwali bash on October 18. The actors were joined by their family members on the occasion of Dhanteras. Inside photos from the lavish, yet intimate Diwali party were shared by Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law, Anissa. The photos are now doing the rounds on social media.
In the inside photo, actress Alia Bhatt could be seen shining in a golden saree, perfect for the Diwali season. The actress teamed her look with a matching jacket to add another layer of glamour. To complete the fit, she accessorised with statement jewellery pieces, including a maang tika. While the actress posed with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor and other in-laws, her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor remained missing from the photos.
Also Read: Ayushmann, Rashmika Meet Up For Diwali Lunch Amid Thamma's Low Pre-Sales
Kareena Kapoor stunned in a powder blue coloured sharara suit set. She tied her hair in a bun and sported minimal accessories. Her sister Karisma Kapoor joined the basha in a white and black co-ord set. Saif Ali Khan exuded royalty in a red kurta teamed with white pants. His sister, Soha Ali Khan, also dressed up in red for the festivities. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Armaan and Adar Jain and other family members were also present at the bash.
Also Read: Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Welcome Baby Boy on Choti Diwali
Teen bhai, teeno tabahi: Ibrahim Ali Khan's post ft Taimur and Jeh wins hearts
Also Read: Kareena-Saif, Alia, Neetu & Karisma Kapoor Celebrate Dhanteras Together
Saif Ali Khan's oldest son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, also partook in the Dhanteras celebration at his father's residence. The Nadaniyaan fame sported a black kurta teamed with a white bottom for the bash. Following the party, he took to his Instagram account to share a photo with his half-brothers, Taimur and Jeh. The adorable click, featured a young Jeh sipping on a cold drink while Taimur and Ibrahim try to squeeze in a selfie amid the celebration. Captioning the now viral post, Ibrahim wrote, “Teeno bhai teeno tabahi”.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 19 October 2025 at 16:50 IST