Inside Pics Of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's Dhanteras Celebration Ft Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan | Can You Count The Number Of Stars?

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a star-studded pre-Diwali bash on October 18. The actors were joined by their family members on the occasion of Dhanteras. Inside photos from the lavish, yet intimate Diwali party were shared by Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law, Anissa. The photos are now doing the rounds on social media.

In the inside photo, actress Alia Bhatt could be seen shining in a golden saree, perfect for the Diwali season. The actress teamed her look with a matching jacket to add another layer of glamour. To complete the fit, she accessorised with statement jewellery pieces, including a maang tika. While the actress posed with her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor and other in-laws, her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor remained missing from the photos.



Kareena Kapoor stunned in a powder blue coloured sharara suit set. She tied her hair in a bun and sported minimal accessories. Her sister Karisma Kapoor joined the basha in a white and black co-ord set. Saif Ali Khan exuded royalty in a red kurta teamed with white pants. His sister, Soha Ali Khan, also dressed up in red for the festivities. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Arora, Armaan and Adar Jain and other family members were also present at the bash.



