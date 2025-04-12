Double Date! Hrithik Roshan & Girlfriend Saba Azad Hang Out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the US

Los Angeles: Hrithik Roshan , who is in the United States with his girlfriend Saba Azad, recently hung out with a co-star and friend, popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

The star couples seemed to have enjoyed an ‘amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food’ during what seemed to be a ‘double date’.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Hang Out with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas

Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan has shared a series of photographs on his Instagram account in a collaborative post with Priyanka Chopra, where he is seen posing with the ‘desi girl’ and her husband Nick Jonas, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The couples are all smiles for the camera, after what Roshan called, an “amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food”.

In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra, who is dressed in winter casuals, is posing with Saba Azad, who looked pretty in a khaki green pant, a white high-neck, black furry jacket and black boots; next to Saba, is actor and singer Nick Jonas, looking sharp in black pants, a maroon sweater and a black leather jacket. In this group photo, Hrithik Roshan is seen wearing black jeans, a black pullover with a black jacket and a green muffler to break the colour pattern.

Hrithik Roshan is All Praises for Nick Jonas' Performance in His Broadway Musical

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who had attended Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical, were all praises for his performance and the play in general. The second photograph he shared was of Nick Jonas in an all-denim look, performing on stage and in white formals in the third picture, seemingly performing a romantic sequence with his co-actress.