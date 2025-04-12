Double Date! Hrithik Roshan & Girlfriend Saba Azad Hang Out with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in the US

Updated April 12th 2025, 09:09 IST
Los Angeles: Hrithik Roshan , who is in the United States with his girlfriend Saba Azad, recently hung out with a co-star and friend, popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, and her husband, singer Nick Jonas.
The star couples seemed to have enjoyed an ‘amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food’ during what seemed to be a ‘double date’.
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan's Greek God Image Shredded By Fan, Calls His US Tour A 'Cheap Scam': He Looked Unfit And Rigid
Bollywood's Greek god Hrithik Roshan has shared a series of photographs on his Instagram account in a collaborative post with Priyanka Chopra, where he is seen posing with the ‘desi girl’ and her husband Nick Jonas, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The couples are all smiles for the camera, after what Roshan called, an “amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food”.
In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra, who is dressed in winter casuals, is posing with Saba Azad, who looked pretty in a khaki green pant, a white high-neck, black furry jacket and black boots; next to Saba, is actor and singer Nick Jonas, looking sharp in black pants, a maroon sweater and a black leather jacket. In this group photo, Hrithik Roshan is seen wearing black jeans, a black pullover with a black jacket and a green muffler to break the colour pattern.
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who had attended Nick Jonas' Broadway Musical, were all praises for his performance and the play in general. The second photograph he shared was of Nick Jonas in an all-denim look, performing on stage and in white formals in the third picture, seemingly performing a romantic sequence with his co-actress.
Praising the Broadway Musical ‘The Last Five Years’ and the actors' performances, Hrithik Roshan wrote in his Instagram post caption, “We went in thinking it’ll be a fun night out with friends and came out mind blown and inspired like never before. The @thelastfiveyears is an unmissable experience! @nickjonas you are simply incredible. What a performance. @adriennelwarren you are fabulous. Such an amazing show. Thank you @priyankachopra for an amazing night of theatre, music, fun and food. My Congratulations to the director @yesimwhitneywhite”
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 12th 2025, 08:52 IST