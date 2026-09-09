Drishyam The Conclusion Trailer Out: Ajay Devgn Faces His Greatest Challenge As Jaideep Ahlawat Reopens The Case

Drishyam The Conclusion Trailer: Ajay Devgn and Tabu are gearing up for the release of their film Drishyam 3. Ahead of the release, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer today, September 9. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar from Crime Branch.

Drishyam 3 trailer

The over two-minute trailer opens with Ajay Devgn, portraying Vijay Salgaonkar, informing his family that the investigation is being reopened. This time, authorities are claiming to have evidence against their family. In the next scene, we see Jaideep Ahlawat entering the Salgaonkar home, introducing himself as the new cop assigned to the case. He vows to uncover the lies of the Salgaonkar family.

As the trailer progresses, old questions resurface, and the family faces intense interrogation once again. For the first time, Vijay is shown fearing that the secrets he thought he had buried are now coming back to haunt him.

The trailer also sees the return of Tabu, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor, while Prakash Raj adds another layer of tension to the unfolding story. Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav are also part of the ensemble cast.

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The trailer suggests that the film will keep you engaged and entertain you with some powerful dialogues. It also hints at a tense cat-and-mouse game between Vijay and Rajveer, with both determined to stay several steps ahead. Old secrets begin resurfacing as new questions emerge around Vijay and his family, setting the stage for another battle of strategy and deception.

All about Drishyam The Conclusion

The story of the franchise follows Vijay, a simple family man from Goa, who uses his intelligence to protect his family after a murder changes their lives. The Hindi franchise began in 2015 with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam,' which was a remake of the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. The second part, Drishyam 2, was released in 2022 and continued Vijay's story. Drishyam: The Conclusion is slated to release in theatres on October 2.