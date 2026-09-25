‘Evil Dead Burn’ to Premiere on October 2 Ahead of Halloween

Washington: Horror film 'Evil Dead Burn' is set to premiere on HBO Max on October 2, giving fans of the franchise a chance to watch the latest instalment ahead of Halloween, Variety reported.

One of the year's highly anticipated horror releases, “Evil Dead Burn” had its theatrical release on July 10 and marks the third film since the “Evil Dead” series reboot in 2013 and the sixth film overall in the franchise.

Directed by Sebastien Vanicek, the film stars Souheila Yacoub, known for “Dune: Part Two”, as a woman who seeks comfort from her in-laws following the death of her husband. However, their gathering at a secluded house soon turns into a terrifying reunion as the family members are transformed into Deadites.

The film also stars Hunter Doohan, known for “Wednesday” and “Daredevil: Born Again”, Luciane Buchanan of “The Night Agent”, Tandi Wright of “Pearl”, Erroll Shand of “Chief of War”, George Pullar of “It Only Takes a Night” and Maude Davey of “The Newsreader”.

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Created by Sam Raimi, the “Evil Dead” horror franchise now spans six films and a television series. The franchise follows various characters as they encounter demonic entities known as Deadites, which are raised with the help of a mysterious book of the dead, known as the Naturom Demonto in the first, fourth and fifth films, and as the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis in the second, third and sixth films, Variety reported.

The original trilogy starred Bruce Campbell in “The Evil Dead” (1981), “Evil Dead II” (1987) and “Army of Darkness” (1992).

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The franchise continued with the 2013 standalone sequel “Evil Dead”, followed by the Starz television series “Ash vs Evil Dead”, in which Campbell reprised his role. The series ran from 2015 to 2018.

The fifth film in the franchise, “Evil Dead Rise”, was released in 2023. A seventh film, “Evil Dead Wrath”, helmed by Francis Galluppi, is slated for an April 2028 release.