Exchanging Looks To Using Nicknames: Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Dish 'Husband-Wife Energy' In These 5 Viral Moments From New York

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have painted the USA in purple with their pookie presence in the 43rd India Day Parade in New York. The celebratory rally was carried out on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day 2025 and was the largest parade held outside India. Dear Comrade stars were honoured as the Grand Marshals for 2025. Many videos of their cute PDA are now going viral. Here are the top 5 moments from the event in which both are giving 'newlywed energy.'

5 moments of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna from the New York event that give 'husband-wife energy'

Among many snookums moments, a video from a fan meet is getting hearts as the Arjun Reddy actor can be seen calling Rashmika by her nickname.

In the viral video, the Animal actress talks to a fan and compliments his sunglasses. Vijay sweetly calls her by her nickname, "Rushie," and tells the fan in Telugu that they will return to meet him.

In another moment, the two actors shared warm glances and playful banter, leaving fans charmed by their chemistry. Rashmika wore a yellow saree, while Vijay looked dashing in formals. Throughout the event, they kept their eyes fixed on each other.

In another video from the India Day Parade, Rashmika danced to her popular song ‘Saami Saami’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. The moment the track began, Vijay stepped aside and chose not to dance.

Soon after, Rashmika was joined by the stage dancers, who performed the hook steps of the song with her.

Another special moment came during the parade when a video showed Rashmika and Vijay, serving as Grand Marshals, walking hand in hand through the streets of Manhattan. But the instant they noticed the cameras, they let go and waved to the fans eagerly waiting to see them.

In another video, Thama actress was spotted on camera putting a chewing gum wrapper in Vijay Deverakonda's pocket.