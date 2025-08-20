SSMB29 Shoot In Nairobi Doubles As Vacation For Priyanka Chopra, Actress Shares Glimpse From Her Safari

Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu wrapped up the shoot of SSMB 29 in Hyderabad. The next schedule of the movie will reportedly be filmed in Nairobi, Kenya. The details about the globetrotter movie has been kept under wraps by the film's team. Amid this, the actress shared glimpses from her touchdown and jungle safari.

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses from touchdown in Nairobi

On August 20, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share photos from her touchdown in Kenya and also shared videos from the flight. Sharing a brief clip from the forest land, she wrote, “In the pride lands!" The Kenyan capital is popular for its wildlife safaris and rich flora, fauna diversity. The actress made the most of it and shared glimpses of hyenas, buffaloes, ostriches, and hippos during her trip to the wild. Nestled in the heart of nature, Priyanka also shared her ‘view' while enjoying a huge spread of breakfast.



As per reports, the shoot in the city was scheduled in July earlier this year. However, it was delayed due to political disturbance in the city. As per the report, an extensive shoot, spanning several days, will take place in Nairobi and Tanzania, with stunning action scenes planned.



When will the SSMB 29 teaser release?

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account a few days back, director SS Rajamouli confirmed that the teaser of the movie headlined by Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will be unveiled in November 2025. He wrote, “Dear Cinema Lovers in India and around the world, as well as fans of Mahesh, It has been a while since we began shooting, and we appreciate your eagerness to know about the film. However, the story and scope of this film are so vast that I feel mere pictures or press conferences cannot do it justice. We are currently working on something to showcase the essence, depth, and immersive world we are creating. This will be unveiled in November 2025, and we are trying to make it a NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN reveal. Thank you all for your patience (sic).”



