Fans Worried: Kapil Sharma’s Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Buzz on Celeb Obsession With Ozempic

Mumbai: Kapil Sharma has shocked the internet with his sudden and drastic weight loss. The comedian and actor was spotted at the Mumbai Airport and his transformation has made his fans concerned about his health and has also sparked questions on the celebrities' latest obsession with Ozempic.

Kapil Sharma's Drastic Weight Loss Concerns Fans, Watch Video

Earlier today, Kapil Sharma was spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, while flying to an undisclosed location. The star comedian was seen wearing a grey co-ord set, with white sneakers. What caught everyone's attention was Kapil Sharma's shocking weight loss and drastic transformation. The actor, who seemed way more leaner than before, was seen smiling and posing in front of the cameras.

Kapil Sharma's Drastic Transformation Concerns Fans, Netizens React

Fans have flooded the comment sections of Kapil Sharma's video viral on the internet. While some netizens are seen praising the actor for his transformation and fitness, others are concerned about his health and are asking if he is alright. A few netizens have also compared the comedian to Karan Johar and asked if he has used Ozempic, a very common weight loss medication among celebrities nowadays.

One user by the name of rizwaankhan265 asked if Kapil is suffering from diabetes and that has led to this sudden and drastic weight loss; a netizen yoyoeditzofficial has complimented the comedian and has said, “He looks so fit”. An Instagram user, gazalshaikh9 says she couldn't recognise Kapil Sharma because of his transformation.

Kapil Sharma has been in the news for announcing Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel of his debut Bollywood film, produced by duo Abbas Mustan. The poster of the film has been revealed, in which, Kapil Sharma can be seen in a wedding attire with a garland in his neck while the actress, whose face has not been revealed, is also in wedding attire, both of their hands folded.