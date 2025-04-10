Ozempic For Weight Loss: Who Can Get the Shot, Does It Really Work, And What Do Experts Recommend?

Ozempic for weight loss: Ozempic is a Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug used to treat various diseases and ailments, such as type 2 diabetes, heart and blood vessel problems, and the progression of kidney disease.

However, in recent years, doctors have been prescribing it off-label for weight loss and weight management.

Ozempic has become especially popular among A-list celebrities who are constantly in the limelight. Some celebrities who have spoken out about using the weight loss drug include Oprah Winfrey, Kelly Clarkson, and James Corden, among others.

Ozempic for weight loss. Image: Pexels

Who can get the Ozempic shot?

Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, is a drug developed strictly to treat type 2 diabetes, and people above the age of 18 can have access to the drug under the prescription of a doctor.

However, in an interaction with Health, Rekha Kumar, MD, MS states the weekly injection which helps to lower blood sugar by helping the pancreas make more insulin, states, "When we’re prescribing these [semaglutide] medicines, we should keep in mind what side effects and what other medical conditions may be present at a certain stage of life. We should also consider contraindications that may be related to the stage of life.”

Does Ozempic really work for weight loss?

Yes, Ozempic may allow an individual to lose weight, although it is not recommended for weight loss purposes. The active ingredient in the type 2 diabetes drug, namely semaglutide, is approved for weight loss under a different name, Wegovy.

What do experts recommend?