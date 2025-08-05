Farhan Akhtar Supports Director Aanand L Rai In Controversy Over Raanjhanaa AI-Altered Ending: Will Always Stand With...

The Tamil re-release of Raanjhanaa, titled Ambikapathy, has broken many hearts after its ending was changed using AI without the director’s consent. Both lead actor Dhanush and director Aanand L. Rai have shared their strong objection to it. Now, Farhan Akhtar, who is gearing up for the release of his war epic 120 Bahadur, has come forward in support of Raanjhanaa’s director.

Farhan Akhtar on Raanjhanaa AI-Alter controversy

During the trailer launch of 120 Bahadur in Mumbai, Farhan Akhtar showed his support for the Raanjhanaa director, saying, “I will always stand with the creator of the film. And if the creator of the film was unhappy about his or her work being changed, I will always support the creator. So that's where my loyalty lies. The rest, the finer print of what happened there, I am not privy to. But that's all I can say about that.”

His statement followed actor Dhanush’s strong reaction to the alteration.

Aanand L. Rai also objects to Raanjhanaa's alternate ending by AI

On August 1, Raanjhanaa director Aanand L. Rai expressed his disappointment on Instagram over the film’s re-release. He wrote, “To watch Raanjhanaa, a film born out of care, conflict, collaboration, and creative risk, be altered, repackaged, and re-released without my knowledge or consent has been nothing short of devastating. What makes it worse is the complete ease and casualness with which it’s been done.”

Strongly opposing the move, Aanand stated, “Let me say this as clearly as I can: I do not support or endorse the AI-altered version of Raanjhanaa. It is unauthorised. I had no role in it. Neither did the team that made the film. And whatever it claims to be, it is not the film we intended, or made.”