'Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Platform Not Finalised Yet,' Say Makers Amid Film's Phenomenal Box Office Run

Mahavatar Narasimha: The Hombale co-produced animated movie was released on July 25 and has scripted history with more ways than one. With no famous voiceover artists and even being directed by a first-time filmmaker, the mythological film has become the highest-grossing animated film ever in India. As the buzz is still picking up at a tremendous pace, reports are circulating about its OTT release for a few days.

Clearing the air on that, the makers of Mahavatar Narasimha issued a public notice, urging people not to believe the rumours claiming the film was available on OTT. They also clarified that the film is currently screening only in cinemas.

Mahavatar Narasimha maker brushes off rumours of OTT release

Taking to the X(formerly Twitter), Kleem Productions posted a clarification. They stated, "We’re grateful for the excitement around Mahavatar Narsimha and the OTT buzz — But as of now, the film is ONLY playing in theatres worldwide. No OTT deal has been finalised yet. Please trust only the updates shared from our official handles."

The production house also shared a poster that read: "Mahavatar Narsimha – Stay away from rumours! We've been receiving a lot of buzz about Mahavatar Narsimha coming to OTT soon, but let us clarify: For now, our film is ONLY available in theatres across the whole wide world. We have not finalised any OTT platform yet. Please believe only authentic updates shared from our official handles. Your trust keeps the Sanatani roar alive!"

For the past few days, several media reports have been circulating about the Mahavatar Narasimha’s OTT release platform and OTT release date.

Mahavatar Narsimha is part of a larger cinematic universe, with seven more films currently in the pipeline. Spanning over a decade from 2025 to 2037, the lineup features animated films that will be based on the 10 divine avatars of Lord Vishnu. The makers will kickstart the universe with Mahavatar Narsimha in 2025 and culminate with Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 in 2037.